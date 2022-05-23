Obi Wan: The Best Worst Jedi Mentor In The Galaxy

Obi-Wan Kenobi, played in separate "Star Wars" movies by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, is one of the franchise's most iconic characters — a wise mentor to young Jedis looking to discover their destinies and master the Force — so it's no surprise that he's finally earned his own Disney+ series. With McGregor returning to portray this beloved figure, fans are excited to see what Obi-Wan got up to between the prequels and original trilogy.

"Star Wars" fans might love Obi-Wan unconditionally, but if you take a minute to really look at everything he does in both the prequels and the trilogy, there's some serious red flags going on there. As a teacher to both Luke and Anakin, Obi-Wan does a fair amount of kidnapping — like, actually, a LOT of kidnapping — without even touching on the fact that he mutilates one of them and then gives the other one his dad's old weapon he's been hoarding for years. If you want to break this down further, you can check out Okay, So Basically's video all about Obi-Wan, which is available on YouTube and SnapChat, which lays out all of the weirdest stuff about the Jedi master.

