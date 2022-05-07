The Devastating Death Of George Perez

George Perez, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated comic book artists of all time, has passed away at the age of 67.

An announcement was made through his Facebook page saying that the legendary artist had died from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He had revealed his diagnosis in late 2021 (via Newsweek). Perez leaves behind his wife, Carol, who had made public appearances with him in the past. The announcement posted to Perez's page assures fans he was not in pain, and that he had his family and wife with him at the end. A memorial service for Perez is being held at MEGACON in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, May 22, according to the announcement. It will be open to the public, though no other details are available at this time about the service.

Perez was born in the Bronx in 1954 and he began his career with Marvel as an assistant while he was still a teenager (per Deadline). His first published art came in 1974 with "Astonishing Tales" #25 — a comic book featuring the cyborg character Deathlok — and those humble beginnings would morph into one the most significant comic careers in history, with Perez working for both DC and Marvel and drawing fans in with his expansive, bright, vibrant drawings, which had every corner filled in with a truly unbelievable level of detail. He is perhaps best known for working on DC's "Crisis on Infinite Earths," as well as the "New Teen Titans" in the 1980s, two runs that have continued influencing comic books to this day.