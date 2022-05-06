The Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reviews Are Dead Wrong

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Marvel Studios has released the first of its major 2022 film releases in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," showcasing Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in his first Marvel Cinematic Universe solo adventure since the character's 2016 origin story. Strange and the MCU continue to explore the Multiverse in the new movie, vaguely picking up the overarching Multiverse thread introduced in the Disney+ series "Loki" and Strange's last appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Along for the ride is Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who is fresh off her character's journey in "WandaVision," a complete newcomer to the MCU in teenage Multiverse traveler America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), and more familiar faces in Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

Early reviews for the new movie have proven very positive. As of the publication of this article, the "Doctor Strange" sequel stands at 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 89% of audience members reported enjoying the film. Rotten Tomatoes even published a list of statistics about its Tomatometer ratings for the MCU; barring any changes, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" actually clocks in at a little less well-received than the average MCU film and TV series. While 77% approval is nothing to sneeze at for any movie and critics are heaping praise on Raimi's direction and a strong performance from Olsen to boot, the newest MCU entry is just plain messy at the end of the day.