Bob Odenkirk Wants To Do A Jackie Chan-Style Action Movie - Exclusive

Bob Odenkirk's career has been one that has been wildly successful within the unexpected. Who would have thought that a guy once best known for the sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David" would become the star of one of TV's most intense and critically acclaimed dramas, "Better Call Saul"? And who would have expected him to take another left turn, becoming an action star in middle age via the "John Wick"-esque revenge film "Nobody"?

Looper got the chance to speak with Odenkirk in advance of the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul." While most of the discussion focused on that series, we made sure to ask him about his experience on "Nobody" as well, and if he has any interest in either returning to the action genre or exploring other territories he has yet to star in so far. And it turns out Odenkirk has a very specific sort of action movie he wants to make.