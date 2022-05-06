This Is Why Taweret Was Chosen As The Afterlife Guide In Moon Knight
Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 6
Besides the return visit from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," this week marked the end of our introduction to Marvel's newest hero and the identities he comes with on Disney+. The six-part show "Moon Knight" took us on a wild trip to Egypt, the afterlife, and back again, thanks to Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and (shockingly), Jake Lockley (all played by Oscar Isaac). However, besides those three conflicting personalities and the moon god that was handling them all, the show also introduced us to many other Egyptian deities — the most charming of which was the happy, happy hippo, Taweret.
Introduced in the mind-blowing final act of the fourth episode, Taweret is the tour guide for Marc and Steven that helps them across the Egyptian realm of the dead, the Duat. While she makes herself right at home, laying it all down for the partnership trapped in one man's psyche, it turns out that behind the scenes, a lot of decision-making was factored into choosing which otherworldly force would handle bringing Marc to The Field of Reeds.
Moon Knight producers kept being drawn to Taweret
Speaking to Screen Rant, "Moon Knight" producer Grant Curtis revealed plenty of potential godly guides were considered to help Marc and Steven on their way, but in the end, there was only one Taweret. "Very early on in the process, we had a poster in the room of all the Egyptian gods," Curtis said, recalling the early days before Oscar Isaac gave us his iconic English accent. "There was one that we fell in love with from the very beginning, and it was Taweret, this hippo goddess. We just kept pointing to her. 'I want to know her story. I want to spend more time with her.'"
But while the winning choice from the Egyptian gods had been confirmed, the voice accompanying her ensured the right choice had been made thanks to Antonia Salib. "It was really falling in love with that character and her bubbly personality on the page. Then once Antonia came aboard, we just fell in love with her all over again. She just kept on being the leader of that journey through the Duat that we wanted to go with."
Thanks to this care, Taweret became more than just a heartwarming side character, especially after finding an avatar in Layla (Maya Calamawy). Factoring this in, and with a return to the world of "Moon Knight" yet to be confirmed, we can only hope that this isn't the last trip Taweret ends up taking us on.