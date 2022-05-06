This Is Why Taweret Was Chosen As The Afterlife Guide In Moon Knight

Speaking to Screen Rant, "Moon Knight" producer Grant Curtis revealed plenty of potential godly guides were considered to help Marc and Steven on their way, but in the end, there was only one Taweret. "Very early on in the process, we had a poster in the room of all the Egyptian gods," Curtis said, recalling the early days before Oscar Isaac gave us his iconic English accent. "There was one that we fell in love with from the very beginning, and it was Taweret, this hippo goddess. We just kept pointing to her. 'I want to know her story. I want to spend more time with her.'"

But while the winning choice from the Egyptian gods had been confirmed, the voice accompanying her ensured the right choice had been made thanks to Antonia Salib. "It was really falling in love with that character and her bubbly personality on the page. Then once Antonia came aboard, we just fell in love with her all over again. She just kept on being the leader of that journey through the Duat that we wanted to go with."

Thanks to this care, Taweret became more than just a heartwarming side character, especially after finding an avatar in Layla (Maya Calamawy). Factoring this in, and with a return to the world of "Moon Knight" yet to be confirmed, we can only hope that this isn't the last trip Taweret ends up taking us on.