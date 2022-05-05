Mohamed Diab's Favorite Oscar Isaac Scene Was Cut From Moon Knight Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 6
After its string of wins with its big-screen offerings, Marvel has seemingly replicated its success rate lately with its MCU television series. Shows such as "WandaVision," "Loki," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" have done a remarkable job of translating the larger-than-life tales of Marvel's most beloved characters into must-watch TV programs. Largely, the plots within these shows immediately follow what happened in previous MCU films and set up the story beats for future projects. But some of the Disney+ Marvel shows have also served as the perfect opportunity to help some previously unknown characters in the Marvel universe properly leap from the sometimes obscure pages of the comics.
The latter seemed to be the case with "Moon Knight," the latest Disney+ MCU series that introduces us to the life and many alter-egos of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). Spector is a man with dissociative identity disorder who is also tasked to fight on behalf of the moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). With the end of Season 1, fans are probably eagerly anticipating a possible 2nd season. That remains far from certain at this point, but if Marvel releases a director's cut edition of the 1st season of "Moon Knight," there is one deleted scene from Episode 6 featuring Isaac that director Mohamed Diab really wants to see.
Diab described the cut scene as Academy Award-worthy
The penultimate episode of "Moon Knight" will probably have fans talking for quite some time. The episode contains a staggering amount of buzzworthy scenes to dissect. For one, a new alter-ego named Jake Lockley gets introduced. But we also get a completely new superhero with Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) being granted powers and becoming the Scarlet Scarab. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Diab talked about some standout scenes from Episode 6. Yet, the director also noted a cut scene that didn't make it into the final episode. And that's a shame, as Diab revealed that the deleted scene is also his favorite shot with Isaac.
"As great as everything else was, [Oscar] actually topped it with something even better," Diab said in the interview. "He confronted his mom in a white void, and he was going back and forth between Marc and Steven. And oh, my god. That scene by itself is an Oscar-worthy performance." The director added that because he was so impressed by Isaac's performance, he hopes Marvel would one day release the scene.
Oscar Isaac pulled in a fantastic performance in "Moon Knight," convincingly acting out Spector's different alter-egos present within the character. Maybe, one day that particular scene will somehow reach the public.