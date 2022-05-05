Mohamed Diab's Favorite Oscar Isaac Scene Was Cut From Moon Knight Episode 6

Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" Episode 6

After its string of wins with its big-screen offerings, Marvel has seemingly replicated its success rate lately with its MCU television series. Shows such as "WandaVision," "Loki," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" have done a remarkable job of translating the larger-than-life tales of Marvel's most beloved characters into must-watch TV programs. Largely, the plots within these shows immediately follow what happened in previous MCU films and set up the story beats for future projects. But some of the Disney+ Marvel shows have also served as the perfect opportunity to help some previously unknown characters in the Marvel universe properly leap from the sometimes obscure pages of the comics.

The latter seemed to be the case with "Moon Knight," the latest Disney+ MCU series that introduces us to the life and many alter-egos of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). Spector is a man with dissociative identity disorder who is also tasked to fight on behalf of the moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). With the end of Season 1, fans are probably eagerly anticipating a possible 2nd season. That remains far from certain at this point, but if Marvel releases a director's cut edition of the 1st season of "Moon Knight," there is one deleted scene from Episode 6 featuring Isaac that director Mohamed Diab really wants to see.