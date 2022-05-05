Why Nolan Prince From Law & Order Looks So Familiar

As any self-respecting television fan knows, the flagship "Law & Order" series made its triumphant return to the small screen a couple of months back. As Season 21 of the series continues to unfold, it's clear that, even after more than a decade off the air, "Law & Order" is as vital and relevant today as it ever was.

Of course, part of the joy of the series' primetime resurgence has been the return of original stars like Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, and more. There have been, understandably, quite a few new faces among the cast of the beloved procedural's revival, because new faces are as much a part of the "Law & Order" landscape as brutal crimes, quippy one-liners, and shocking narrative twists. And as it is, there's one fresh face in the new season of "Law & Order" who no doubt looks more familiar than most. It belongs to the actor who portrays current Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Prince. Here's where you've seen him before.