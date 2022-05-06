Michelle Monaghan And Sophia Banks Discuss The Importance Of Female-Led Action Films - Exclusive

Women are perfectly capable of beating down bad guys just as efficiently as men, and that's proven time and time again in "Black Site." But for director Sophia Banks, it was important that Abby not come across as some kind of superhuman. She's a regular (albeit trained) woman who's put into an impossible scenario to navigate, and as Banks put it, "Both of us were passionate about investing the audience in a character and creating a grounded female character."

She went on to compare Abby to the likes of Ripley from the "Alien" franchise and how their goal was to make Abby a sympathetic character that viewers would want to root for. That involved taking a realistic approach to how a woman would confront such a situation. "[Women are] not always walking around with a gun blasting everyone. They're afraid sometimes. They outsmart sometimes. It's very clever. That was really important to us, to make her real," Banks said.

Monaghan noted that she held the same belief and talked about how the best way to make Abby feel human was to give her genuine emotional story beats. She added, "We wanted a strong female protagonist. But we also understand that it has to be more than that ... we work diligently about finding those human moments that audiences could connect to so that we could understand what was driving her."

Representation is more important than ever before, and hopefully, movies like "Black Site" encourage more studios to invest in female-centric action films.

"Black Site" is available now in select theaters, on demand, and in Redbox kiosks.