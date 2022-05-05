The Firefly Villain Moon Knight Fans Can't Help But Compare To Harrow

In a Reddit discussion thread about the final episode of "Moon Knight," multiple fans of the series suggested that Arthur Harrow is similar to The Operative from Joss Whedon's "Firefly."

The topic of conversation was sparked when u/Lineman72T posted about how Harrow's dedication — even at the cost of himself — makes him even more terrifying, saying, "Once [Harrow] has released Ammit, he is still willing to die if Ammit believes his imbalance declares it." In response, u/FitzChivFarseer replied with, "He really reminded me of the agent guy in Serenity. Just when Mal is like 'oh and I'm sure you'll have a place in this new world?' and the way he says 'No. Of course not. People like us can never be in that world. It's not for us.' Paraphrasing of course but I always loved how devoted he was and how much he know what he is. Same with Harrow."

The Operative — played by Hawke's fellow MCU alum Chiwetel Ejiofor — is an interplanetary black ops agent in both Whedon's "Firefly" and the subsequent film, "Serenity," who dedicated his life to his government, even shirking his former name. In the series, he serves as a antagonistic figure until he realizes that his faith is misplaced, but during his time chasing the crew of the Serenity, he commits heinous acts in the name of a better future. If that sounds familiar, it's because that's Harrow's exact modus operandi.

The key difference, though, is that Harrow doubled down when Ammit changed her code, while the Operative pivoted when his understanding was deepened. Ultimately, both paid for their crimes, even if only one of them went willingly to their end.