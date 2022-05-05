The Offer's Dan Fogler And Patrick Gallo Recall Seeing The Godfather For The First Time - Exclusive

"The Offer" is a new limited series on Paramount+ that chronicles the turbulent making of "The Godfather," the 1972 crime drama masterpiece directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the best-selling novel by Mario Puzo. Both the director and the author are key characters in the new series, played respectively by Dan Fogler (the "Fantastic Beasts" films) and Patrick Gallo ("The Irishman").

The rest of the cast includes Miles Teller as producer Albert Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Paramount studio head Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Ruddy's assistant Bettye McCartt and Burn Gorman as Paramount owner Charles Bludhorn — all of whom clash with Coppola, Puzo, each other, rival studios, and the Mafia itself as they struggle to cast "The Godfather" and bring Puzo's epic to the screen.

Like many actors and film enthusiasts in general, Fogler and Gallo came into "The Offer" as tremendous fans of "The Godfather," although each man has a separate recollection of how they were first introduced to this Oscar-winning, monumentally influential classic.

For Patrick Gallo, "The Godfather" mirrored aspects of his own life that were all too familiar. "I think I was probably around 12 or 13 when I saw it," he told Looper in an exclusive interview. "I came from a world where a lot of the people that were portrayed in 'The Godfather' were very similar to the people that were around me and my father and his friends. A lot of them were involved in businesses that weren't exactly on paper."