Lightyear International Trailer Is Our Best Look Yet At The Upcoming Pixar Space Romp

The upcoming "Lightyear" looks to be an absolutely wild ride. Based on the character from the "Toy Story" franchise, "Lightyear" follows the exploits of a non-toy version of Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) as he zooms across the galaxy and engages with evil robots, aliens, military command, and a mechanical cat sidekick. Starring Evans, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, and Peter Sohn, "Lightyear" has a release date of June 17, 2022.

Although there are no sentient toys present from the "Toy Story" world (unless you count the aforementioned robo-cat), "Lightyear" is definitely a movie that is getting "Toy Story" fans excited, as they await the "origin story" of everything from Buzz's spacesuit to his classic phrases, such as "To infinity ... and beyond!" Even though we've never technically experienced this "real" version of Buzz before, it's definitely looking to be an experience that is equal parts nostalgic and thrilling. And now, a new international trailer has been released for "Lightyear" which gives us our clearest look yet at what's in store.