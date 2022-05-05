Lightyear International Trailer Is Our Best Look Yet At The Upcoming Pixar Space Romp
The upcoming "Lightyear" looks to be an absolutely wild ride. Based on the character from the "Toy Story" franchise, "Lightyear" follows the exploits of a non-toy version of Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) as he zooms across the galaxy and engages with evil robots, aliens, military command, and a mechanical cat sidekick. Starring Evans, Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, and Peter Sohn, "Lightyear" has a release date of June 17, 2022.
Although there are no sentient toys present from the "Toy Story" world (unless you count the aforementioned robo-cat), "Lightyear" is definitely a movie that is getting "Toy Story" fans excited, as they await the "origin story" of everything from Buzz's spacesuit to his classic phrases, such as "To infinity ... and beyond!" Even though we've never technically experienced this "real" version of Buzz before, it's definitely looking to be an experience that is equal parts nostalgic and thrilling. And now, a new international trailer has been released for "Lightyear" which gives us our clearest look yet at what's in store.
The new Lightyear trailer focuses on the team and a robotic cat
The new international trailer for "Lightyear" kicks off with a superhero style suit-up by Buzz Lightyear himself, who explains that the suit not only protects the body, but the universe itself — which shows off that classic humility of Buzz. The trailer then proceeds to set up Buzz's famous catchphrase, but he is interrupted by an aggressive alien vine that wraps around his body and pulls him away. The next moments show Buzz attempting to pilot a massive, orb-shaped spaceship, and turns down help as he struggles to gain altitude, which results in the star-borne vessel crashing. Stranded on an alien planet, Buzz talks about completing his mission, and the trailer proceeds to introduce several characters that will help round "Lightyear," which includes the robotic cat and a team that is formed to fight against a robotic army.
The trailer continues to raise the stakes and laughs, and it seems like "Lightyear" is shaping up to be a rather interesting and dynamic take on an old — and at the same time, new? — character that audiences have loved for decades.