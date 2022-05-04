Sandra Oh Reveals Still-Disappointing Killing Eve Alternate Ending Details

Endings can be difficult to pull off in the entertainment world, especially when it comes to television. Some TV shows will stick around for years, fleshing out their characters and telling a story that has several twists, turns, and unforgettable moments. This can make it hard for some programs, such as "Killing Eve," to reach a satisfying conclusion. The BBC America thriller stuck around for a total of four seasons and developed a sizeable fanbase during that time — one comprised predominantly of people who despised how the plot wrapped up.

The series began with disgruntled MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) leaving her post and subsequently joining MI6. She then takes on the task of tracking down Villanelle (Jodie Comer): a skilled assassin and member of a mysterious criminal organization known as The Twelve. Eve and Villanelle soon develop a complex relationship, and they become increasingly obsessed with one another. This connection eventually turned into genuine love, though they never got to realize it fully, thanks to Villanelle's controversial death in the final episode.

Now a few weeks removed from the end of "Killing Eve," Sandra Oh has discussed an alternate ending for the series that never came to fruition. All things considered, it still would've likely left most fans woefully disappointed.