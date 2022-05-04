Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kumail Nanjiani's Reaction To The Obi-Wan Kenobi May The 4th Trailer
Grab your lightsabers and your Grogu plushies because the holiday season is upon us once again. May the 4th has brought with it plenty of cheer for the "Star Wars" community, especially since the next small-screen project in the franchise, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," is a mere few weeks away from its Disney+ premiere. To celebrate the occasion and give fans a better look at the highly-anticipated Deborah Chow-directed series, Lucasfilm dropped a second trailer that clocked in at under two minutes long. Nevertheless, it more than added some steam to the hype train.
As both the first and second Easter-egg filled "Obi-Wan Kenobi" teasers revealed, the titular former Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) is in a fight for his life. The Empire has taken over in the past decade, leaving him no choice but to hide from stormtroopers, the Jedi-hunting Inquisitorius, and even the ruthless Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen). During this exile, he'll encounter faces new and old alike, including Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars, potentially the bounty hunter 4-LOM, and a still-unnamed character played by "Eternals" star and "Star Wars" newcomer Kumail Nanjiani.
The May the 4th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer offered up our first fleeting look at Nanjiani's "Star Wars" alter-ego. "This is the first time it feels real. I'm in Star Wars," he wrote on Twitter, prompting numerous responses from fans, fellow actors, and more.
Fans are excited for Nanjiani and can't wait to see him join the Star Wars galaxy
All in all, Kumail Nanjiani's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" character didn't get to do much of anything in the latest trailer, but that's no reason not to get excited for him ahead of his "Star Wars" debut. Folks came out in droves on Twitter to celebrate the proper preview of his mysterious role and his inclusion in the beloved saga.
First and foremost, the official "Star Wars" page itself wrote, "Welcome to our galaxy, Kumail. #MayThe4thBeWithYou." Adam Scott of "Severance" and "Parks and Recreation" fame even gave his two cents, replying, "OH MY GOD—INCREDIBLE!" Jack Quaid ("Scream," "The Boys") left a response, as well, expressing his excitement upon seeing Nanjiani pop up in the teaser, and "Star Wars: The High Republic Show" host Krystina Arielle commented, "Heck yeah you are!" under Nanjiani's reaction to his presence in the teaser.
Aside from the celebrity tweets, countless "Star Wars" fans wrote in with their own words of encouragement for Kumail Nanjiani. Thank you for join this Universe ! I know you will do great here," responded @aenrique79, and @EricEilersen said, "Could not be happier for you!!!" @BunniesVsFlames went on to question if Nanjiani's character will be a Jedi based on his outfit from the trailer, while others commended him for making it into so many blockbuster franchises ranging from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Lego Ninjago."
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 27, 2022, so hopefully fans won't be in the dark for much longer when it comes to information about Kumail Nanjiani's character.