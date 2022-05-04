Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kumail Nanjiani's Reaction To The Obi-Wan Kenobi May The 4th Trailer

Grab your lightsabers and your Grogu plushies because the holiday season is upon us once again. May the 4th has brought with it plenty of cheer for the "Star Wars" community, especially since the next small-screen project in the franchise, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," is a mere few weeks away from its Disney+ premiere. To celebrate the occasion and give fans a better look at the highly-anticipated Deborah Chow-directed series, Lucasfilm dropped a second trailer that clocked in at under two minutes long. Nevertheless, it more than added some steam to the hype train.

As both the first and second Easter-egg filled "Obi-Wan Kenobi" teasers revealed, the titular former Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) is in a fight for his life. The Empire has taken over in the past decade, leaving him no choice but to hide from stormtroopers, the Jedi-hunting Inquisitorius, and even the ruthless Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen). During this exile, he'll encounter faces new and old alike, including Joel Edgerton's Owen Lars, potentially the bounty hunter 4-LOM, and a still-unnamed character played by "Eternals" star and "Star Wars" newcomer Kumail Nanjiani.

The May the 4th "Obi-Wan Kenobi" trailer offered up our first fleeting look at Nanjiani's "Star Wars" alter-ego. "This is the first time it feels real. I'm in Star Wars," he wrote on Twitter, prompting numerous responses from fans, fellow actors, and more.