The Viral Video That Led To Jennifer Garner's Cameo In Upload Season 2

"Upload" is a fascinating science-fiction comedy show and one that could arguably only exist on a premium streaming platform like Amazon Prime. The show was created by Greg Daniels, who is probably best known for developing the iconic American version of "The Office" for NBC. "Upload" focuses on a futuristic world where people can choose to be uploaded to digital afterlife havens after death. Most of these are run by mega-corporations, which charge massive fees for their inhabitants to stay there and use their services.

It should come as no surprise that "Upload" uses this premise to poke fun at consumerism, reliance on technology, and capitalism as it exists in the modern world. The show released its second season in March of 2022, and a potential Season 3 has not been confirmed by Amazon as of this writing. Either way, in the Season 2 finale, there's a particularly funny and surprising voice cameo from actress Jennifer Garner involving the character of Nora Antony (Andy Allo) calling 9-1-1 and being put on hold with a pre-recorded message from none other than Garner herself.

For those fans wondering how such a random cameo came to be, the story apparently begins with a viral video featuring Garner.