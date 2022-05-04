Whatever Happened To Biaggi After Shark Tank?

Many of the bites "Shark Tank" investors have taken have paid off well, including Daymond John's nearly $40 million haul from a $200,000 investment in Bombas and Lori Greiner's $17.5 million return on a $350,000 contribution to Squatty Potty (via Investopedia). Viewers of Mark Burnett's CBS fixture, now in Season 13, have also been treated to advance looks at the Scrub Daddy, the Ring doorbell, Fat Shack restaurants, and endless fashion, comfort, and convenience brainstorms.

One pitch that checks all three of those boxes comes in Season 6, Episode 11 when Stephen Hersh, founder of luggage company Biaggi, shows off his folding luggage and touts its light weight, ease of storage, and designer look. John and Greiner initially make identical $500,000 offers for 33% of Biaggi, but John later backs out, saying that Greiner's QVC network is a better match for Hersh's products. Hersh is thrilled to go with Greiner, telling her "I know you could kill this on QVC and I'd be honored to work with you."

But how have Biaggi bags fared since getting a bite on "Shark Tank," anyway?