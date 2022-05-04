Obi-Wan Kenobi's May The 4th Trailer Has Fans Cracking Up Over The Same Moment
May the 4th has become an iconic date for "Star Wars" fans. Taking influence from the line, "May the Force be with you" in the franchise, audiences have come to expect some kind of "Star Wars" news every year on this date, and this year hasn't disappointed. While we've already gotten our first look at the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, Disney and Lucasfilm have provided us with yet another glance at the highly-anticipated show.
It offers even a better look at what the show will be about, which apparently sees Obi-Wan, played by Ewan McGregor, going on the run from the Empire's inquisitors, who are desperately seeking out any Force-sensitive individuals. All while protecting his own life, Obi-Wan must also think about the future and well-being of young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), who must remain hidden until the time comes to train him in the ways of the Force.
But it's not all seriousness in the trailer. There's a moment of levity that appropriately cuts the tension while remaining true to the characters, and it's resonated quite well with fans.
Uncle Owen puts Obi-Wan in his place
At one point in the latest trailer, Obi-Wan is seen speaking with Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton). It's clear Obi-Wan wishes to train Luke to become a Jedi at some point, but Owen doesn't seem too keen on the idea. It's at this point Obi-Wan says, "When the time comes, he must be trained." Owen responds with, "Like you trained his father?"
This naturally alludes to the fact that Obi-Wan's former Padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader. Suffice to say, Obi-Wan doesn't exactly have a stellar track record when it comes to training would-be Jedi. But fans love seeing Obi-Wan be put in his place a little bit, as a Reddit thread showcases. One user wrote, "Owen roasted Obi-wan harder than Obi-wan did Anakin."
Other fans find it understandable Owen would be annoyed with Obi-Wan to an extent, with u/CTMalum commenting, "Imagine being Owen in that scenario. Taking in [sic] your nephew, who you think is an orphan, and at some point, you learn that not only is his father still alive, but he's the most fearsome and dangerous person in the galaxy...and he will be looking for you."
Plenty of other people found the moment amusing, and hopefully, it's not the only moment on the show that winds up making viewers chuckle.