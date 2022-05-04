Obi-Wan Kenobi's May The 4th Trailer Has Fans Cracking Up Over The Same Moment

May the 4th has become an iconic date for "Star Wars" fans. Taking influence from the line, "May the Force be with you" in the franchise, audiences have come to expect some kind of "Star Wars" news every year on this date, and this year hasn't disappointed. While we've already gotten our first look at the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, Disney and Lucasfilm have provided us with yet another glance at the highly-anticipated show.

It offers even a better look at what the show will be about, which apparently sees Obi-Wan, played by Ewan McGregor, going on the run from the Empire's inquisitors, who are desperately seeking out any Force-sensitive individuals. All while protecting his own life, Obi-Wan must also think about the future and well-being of young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), who must remain hidden until the time comes to train him in the ways of the Force.

But it's not all seriousness in the trailer. There's a moment of levity that appropriately cuts the tension while remaining true to the characters, and it's resonated quite well with fans.