Will Ozark Get A Spin-Off?

After four seasons of scheming, Netflix's "Ozark" concluded with the release of the final seven episodes of its last season. While the exact implications of the finale are ultimately left to audiences to consider, a last-minute cut to black and a single gunshot suggests that Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) may have joined the show's long list of killers. In the final minutes of the episode, it's heavily suggested that Jonah shoots Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) after the private investigator uncovers evidence that Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) are responsible for the death of Wendy's brother, Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey).

Of course, Mel isn't the only character to see their story come to an end in Season 4. In fact, Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), and Sheriff John Nix (Robert C. Trevelier) are all murdered by Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera). Vengeance then brings Javi's death at the hand of Wyatt's cousin, Ruth (Julia Garner), and her own subsequent killing comes courtesy of Javi's mother, Camila (Veronica Falcón). As if all that isn't enough, Camila also orders her brother, Omar (Felix Solis), murdered during a staged prison escape.

With so many of its primary characters dead, spinning off the series might seem challenging. However, plenty of possibilities exist for "Ozark" offshoots, especially given the survival of the nuclear Byrde family: Marty, Wendy, Jonah, and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz). Prequels showing Mel's days as a cop struggling with addiction or Omar's rise as cartel boss could certainly match the grittiness of "Ozark." So, what have Netflix and the show's creators said about any possible spin-offs?