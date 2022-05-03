The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching 365 Days: This Day's Debut
It seems people are getting all hot and bothered over "365 Days: This Day," a newly released erotic thriller dominating Netflix's ratings since its release near the end of April. A sequel to 2020's equally popular "365 Days," the film picks up where its predecessor left off — deep in a romance story with enough sexual charge to make "Fifty Shades of Grey" (aka the other erotic movie "365 Days" gets compared to) look like an episode of "Leave it to Beaver."
The first installment revolves around a young woman named Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka), who is essentially kidnapped and kept prisoner by an impossibly handsome Italian mobster Massimo (Michele Morrone). Massimo gives her 365 days to fall in love with him and, as you might've guessed by now, she eventually does fall for him. However, she is soon targeted by her dangerous lover's criminal rivals. "365 Days" ends with Laura's implied death, but it is quickly un-implied by the sequel, which reveals she survives the car crash meant to kill her. From there, the film focuses on Laura's new life with Massimo and all the dangerous entanglements that come with that union.
With so much spice to its name, it's no wonder that "365 Days: This Day" has attracted so much attention. Its predecessor received similar treatment, reaching No. 2 on Netflix's ratings in June of 2020 (via Uproxx). However, "This Day" has since outshined its predecessor to an astonishing degree. According to the Netflix Top 10 site, viewers have spent a staggering amount of time watching this sexy sequel.
Viewers racked up millions of hours watch this Netflix sequel (seriously)
It didn't take long for "365 Days: This Day" to reach the No. 1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 following its release on April 27. Beating out popular films like "Shrek" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" by a wide margin, viewers watched "This Day" for a combined 77,980,000 hours in its first week on the streaming platform. For reference, a standard calendar year has 8,760 hours in it, which means that if a single Netflix viewer wanted to hit this mind-blowing total all on their own, they would have to watch "365 Days: This Day" on a loop for roughly the next 8,901 years.
Soon enough, the release of "This Day" caused a chain reaction that skyrocketed the original "365 Days" to the No. 4 spot. From April 25 to May 1, viewers watched that film for 10,040,000 hours, which translates to about 1,146 years. So, basically, people watched the entire franchise for over 10,000 years. Never doubt the allure of a European erotic drama, folks.
It goes without saying that these are some impressive numbers. But then again, who would expect any different? Sex appeal is real, and when it comes to a movie that indulges in sexual fantasy, the fact that it draws eyes is no real surprise. If you're curious to see what's got Netflix subscribers glued to their TV screens, you can stream "365 Days: This Day" right here.