The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching 365 Days: This Day's Debut

It seems people are getting all hot and bothered over "365 Days: This Day," a newly released erotic thriller dominating Netflix's ratings since its release near the end of April. A sequel to 2020's equally popular "365 Days," the film picks up where its predecessor left off — deep in a romance story with enough sexual charge to make "Fifty Shades of Grey" (aka the other erotic movie "365 Days" gets compared to) look like an episode of "Leave it to Beaver."

The first installment revolves around a young woman named Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka), who is essentially kidnapped and kept prisoner by an impossibly handsome Italian mobster Massimo (Michele Morrone). Massimo gives her 365 days to fall in love with him and, as you might've guessed by now, she eventually does fall for him. However, she is soon targeted by her dangerous lover's criminal rivals. "365 Days" ends with Laura's implied death, but it is quickly un-implied by the sequel, which reveals she survives the car crash meant to kill her. From there, the film focuses on Laura's new life with Massimo and all the dangerous entanglements that come with that union.

With so much spice to its name, it's no wonder that "365 Days: This Day" has attracted so much attention. Its predecessor received similar treatment, reaching No. 2 on Netflix's ratings in June of 2020 (via Uproxx). However, "This Day" has since outshined its predecessor to an astonishing degree. According to the Netflix Top 10 site, viewers have spent a staggering amount of time watching this sexy sequel.