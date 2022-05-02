Rhea Seehorn Says Better Call Saul's Kim Wexler Still Has Some 'Mystery' - Exclusive

Some stories start with their creators knowing the ending in advance; other times, the writers don't know where their characters will take them. "Better Call Saul" is a prequel to "Breaking Bad," and as such, both the writers and the viewers have long known where the characters from "Breaking Bad" are eventually going to end up, including the lead antihero Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. For the "Better Call Saul" characters who don't appear in "Breaking Bad," however, their ultimate fates have been much less certain — and a cause of major apprehension for fans as the show's sixth and final season airs.

No one character's fate has inspired so much anxiety as that of Kim Wexler. Originally introduced as a lawyer working at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill — the firm co-run by Jimmy's brother, Chuck — she has now become Jimmy's partner in both marriage and in legal practice, and her serious sense of the law has grown increasingly twisted as a result of their connection. It's been a fascinating story arc, but how did it evolve? Looper got the chance to speak with actress Rhea Seehorn about the development of her character in an exclusive interview.