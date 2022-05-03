Oscar Isaac Reveals A Surprising Influence On Moon Knight's Steven Grant

Altogether, the Disney+ series "Moon Knight" offers up one of the more unique characters both within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as on television in general. The series stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, an American mercenary who has agreed to become the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). That's already two identities for Isaac to play with, but on top of that, Marc also has dissociative identity disorder. This gives him an entirely separate personality, Steven Grant, a mild-mannered Englishman who works in a museum gift shop.

This would be a challenging role for any actor to play, and for Isaac it's specifically the reason why he chose the role. In an interview with The New York Times, Isaac said that he was initially reluctant to join another big-budget franchise after playing Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, but the difficulty of playing Marc/Steven/Moon Knight intrigued him.

On the eve of "Moon Knight's" finale on May 4, Isaac explained where he drew inspiration for the character. For a superhero show, it's not the kind of influence you would expect.