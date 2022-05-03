The Devastating Death Of Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey

Kailia Posey, who was known for her appearance in the TLC reality show "Toddlers & Tiaras," is dead, per The Wrap. As untimely a death as they come, Posey was only 16 when she died.

Posey's passing came to light when her mother shared a short statement on Facebook. "I don't have words or any thoughts," Marcy Posey Gatterman wrote. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever." The cause of Posey's death has not been disclosed.

Posey appeared in "Toddlers & Tiaras" in 2012 (via Deadline). Her one-episode stint with the show became a part of internet history, when a particular interview segment spawned a meme known as "Grinning Girl." She continued both her on-screen and pageant careers well beyond her "Toddlers & Tiaras" era. Notably, she appeared as Agnes in the 2019 horror movie "Eli," and won the title of Miss Teen Lynden WA USA earlier this year.