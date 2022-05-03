Norman Reedus Finally Weighs In On Melissa McBride's Abrupt Daryl And Carol Exit

Since Melissa McBride's departure was announced, there have been many reports about possible drama behind the scenes. AMC initially stated that McBride's departure was due to her inability to locate to Europe for the shoot. However, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Norman Reedus added more context to the situation.

"You know, 12 years is a grueling schedule, and she wanted to take some time off. So she's doing that and she deserves it," Reedus told the host. He went on to say, "I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point." Though this may be a disappointment to fans who want to see a closer look at the dynamic between Daryl and Carol, McBride's decision is understandable. The actor has not only been playing the same character for over a decade, but shoots for "The Walking Dead" are no walk in the park. Reedus stated that shooting for the series takes a lot of effort, with filming for Season 11 lasting an entire year.

As fans know by now, this is not the end. There are still the Rick Grimes-centered films on the docket, as confirmed by "The Walking Dead" producer, director, and special effects artist Greg Nicotero to ComicBook last summer, and Reedus even hinted in the interview that some familiar faces could show up in the spin-off in the future. If Reedus has his way, this is not the end for Daryl and Carol, and there will likely be many exciting surprises on the horizon.