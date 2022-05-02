The Wild Moon Knight Love Story We Almost Got To See

In a recent interview on the podcast "The Ringer-Verse," "Moon Knight" creator, writer, and executive producer Jeremy Slater said there were a number of differences between the original pitch for the series and what made it on-screen. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be especially interested to learn that the showrunners had originally considered making Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), the love interest for Marc and Steven rather than Layla.

"At the time, Echo was going to be our love interest, solely based on the fact that they knew Marvel liked the character of Echo and was trying to find a show to put her in," Slater said on the podcast. Ultimately, Slater noted that Echo did not fit well within the story "Moon Knight" tells and said he was relieved when Marvel Studios decided to insert the character into the 2021 miniseries "Hawkeye" instead.

In "Hawkeye," Maya is introduced as Wilson Fisk's, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), adopted daughter and the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia who seeks revenge on Ronin for murdering her biological father. Echo fights with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) multiple times before Clint reveals to her that he was Ronin and that Kingpin actually ordered her father's death. Audiences last heard Echo presumably shoot Kingpin off-screen at the end of "Hawkeye," leaving the fate of both characters uncertain moving forward.

Marvel Studios is currently producing a Disney+ miniseries starring Echo, with Kingpin and Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), reportedly expected to appear as well (via MovieWeb).