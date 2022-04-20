Marvel's Echo Will Cross This Milestone Off Its Production Checklist Soon
While Marvel Studios continues to dazzle fans at the movies with the likes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," there's no denying that it's also a small screen fixture. From "WandaVision" to "Moon Knight," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken over the Disney+ streaming service in short order, much to the delight of fans. Luckily for them, the MCU's presence in the streaming realm shows no sign of disappearing for the next several years. Titles such as "She-Hulk," "Ms. Marvel," and "Ironheart," among several others, are steadily making their way down the production pipeline.
Of course, when talking about the MCU's Disney+ slate for 2022 and beyond, one would be remiss not to highlight "Echo": a program dedicated to Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, who made her franchise debut in "Hawkeye" and has a lot of story to tell. As of this writing, plot details remain under wraps, though one could infer that the show will dive further into Lopez's backstory, her increasingly complicated bond with Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and what she plans to do now that her conflict with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has come to an end.
Much like its story, the premiere date for "Echo" is a mystery, but fret not. The series is coming along just fine, and it's well on its way to hitting an important production milestone.
Cameras are about to roll on the set of Echo
Word of an Echo solo series began floating around way back in March of 2021, naturally piquing the interest of many. Not only is Echo a fairly niche Marvel Comics character to build a show around, but Alaqua Cox hasn't a single professional acting credit to her name besides "Hawkeye." Nevertheless, those rumors proved true when the official "Echo" announcement came on Disney+ Day that November and much of the skepticism toward its viability dissipated once fans got to see Cox's interpretation of Echo on "Hawkeye" shortly after. Suffice to say, the project has a lot of potential.
Speaking of its potential, as it turns out, "Echo" is about to take a major step forward in realizing it. On April 20, 2022, Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to make a story post showing off a lovely bouquet of flowers and a personal note that fellow actress Devery Jacobs had surprised her with. Jacobs didn't do this for no reason, though, as evidenced by Cox mentioning it was to celebrate the first day of filming on "Echo." According to her, principal photography will formally kick off on April 21.
Pending any production issues or unforeseen delays, odds are that fans will get to enjoy all that "Echo" has to offer sooner rather than later.