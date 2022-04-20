Marvel's Echo Will Cross This Milestone Off Its Production Checklist Soon

While Marvel Studios continues to dazzle fans at the movies with the likes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," there's no denying that it's also a small screen fixture. From "WandaVision" to "Moon Knight," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken over the Disney+ streaming service in short order, much to the delight of fans. Luckily for them, the MCU's presence in the streaming realm shows no sign of disappearing for the next several years. Titles such as "She-Hulk," "Ms. Marvel," and "Ironheart," among several others, are steadily making their way down the production pipeline.

Of course, when talking about the MCU's Disney+ slate for 2022 and beyond, one would be remiss not to highlight "Echo": a program dedicated to Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, who made her franchise debut in "Hawkeye" and has a lot of story to tell. As of this writing, plot details remain under wraps, though one could infer that the show will dive further into Lopez's backstory, her increasingly complicated bond with Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), and what she plans to do now that her conflict with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has come to an end.

Much like its story, the premiere date for "Echo" is a mystery, but fret not. The series is coming along just fine, and it's well on its way to hitting an important production milestone.