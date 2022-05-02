The Last Kingdom's Worst Crime Against History

When Season 1 of the historical action-drama "The Last Kingdom" aired in 2015 on the BBC (it was only later acquired by Netflix), some might have suspected it of being algorithmically designed to cash in on the monumental success of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and the History Channel's "Vikings." But, without resorting to the dragons, sorcery, and lurid sexuality of the former or the rampant historical liberties of the latter, "The Last Kingdom" immediately earned the respect of critics and the love of fans.

Based on "The Saxon Stories" — Bernard Cornwell's series of historical novels — "The Last Kingdom" is set in ninth century Britain when England is split into multiple kingdoms and facing occupation and invasion from encroaching Danes. Across five seasons the show has followed the fortunes of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), the son of Saxon nobility who was taken as a young boy by raiding Danes and brought up as one of them. As a young man, Uhtred finds himself in the court of Alfred, King of Wessex (David Dawson) and plays a part in the political and military events that defined a tumultuous period in British history. Uhtred continually fights to have his birthright recognized by Alfred and treads the line between the Anglo Saxon and Danish universes, each with rival claims to his loyalty.

Any show centered on known historical events and figures such as King Alfred, Aethelred (Toby Regbo), and Aethelflaed, Lady of Mercia (Millie Brady) is bound to invite scrutiny from history enthusiasts, academics, and historians. And while "The Last Kingdom" bases its dramatic action on well-researched history, it is guilty of some heinous historical inaccuracies.