Aaron Paul Discusses His Role In Dual As Well As His Return To Jesse Pinkman - Exclusive Interview

Seeing as you're a duel trainer in the film, did you have to go through any special workout regimen?

No, not really. You never really saw him. You did see him do some moves, which Riley taught me on the day [of shooting them], but he lives and breathes training ... He really believes that this is his life's mission. He was born to train, and with the current society that film lives in, duels are commonplace. He's trained, I'm sure, many people for duels. Some have won, some have lost.

I don't suppose you've taken to hip-hop dancing since filming "Dual"?

I have not, but that was honestly, one of the best, one of the most fun scenes I've ever had on a film set before. After every take, Karen and I and the crew would burst out laughing. Sometimes even during takes, [it was] hard to keep it together. It was a great time.

If you, Aaron Paul, were in a duel, which weapon would you run for first?

A gun. You always have to go for the gun.

What was the most challenging or memorable scene for you to film?

The whole experience was such a whirlwind. We shot in Finland. All my stuff was shot in four days. I landed the day before we were shooting, so I was jet lagged the whole time. It was great. The slow motion fight sequence was the highlight, that and the hip-hop dance scene. It's ridiculous what we're doing. The story that we're telling is so fun. It was all great. Riley has such a unique voice and I love the story that he wants to tell. There's always a deeper meaning behind what's on the surface. I love it. I love the man, too. We've been friends for years, and I hope to work with him many, many more times in the future. He's the best.

With this film, the characters tend to have very deadpan expressions. Was that a challenge or did you adapt to that style pretty quickly?

Yeah, it was a unique take. It's just like any other job, and it's always a different world. It wasn't really a challenge for me. It was a unique take on a world. Again, I'm such a fan of Riley, so I knew what I was stepping into. I wasn't blindsided when I came to set. I felt like I had a pretty strong grasp on who Trent was and how he would be, in terms of delivery.