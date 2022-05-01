This Doctor Strange Star Is Totally Ready For Their Own Marvel Disney+ Show

One of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Wong (Benedict Wong). Debuting in the original "Doctor Strange," Wong has come a long way and is now the Sorcerer Supreme which was revealed during "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Surely there is enough story in between those films, or one to be told after "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" that could be relayed in a Disney+ series.

Benedict Wong recently revealed he'd be down for a Wong-centered series when appearing on the Fade to Black podcast. "It would be wonderful, wouldn't it? I'd certainly be up for it, definitely," the actor said when host Amon Warmann inquired about a possible show. The actor joked that the show could cover anything because we constantly see Wong open up portals and walk through them but have no idea where he's going. He also applauded Marvel Studios and Disney by saying they do all the series so well.

Additionally, he had an idea for a co-star. "I quite like the idea of the sorcerer and the apprentice with Ned [Jacob Batalon] as my apprentice," Benedict Wong joked. Many suspected Ned would gain some abilities in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and he was actually much better with a Sling Ring on his first try than Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was. There might be something to this idea.