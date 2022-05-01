Xochitl Gomez Reveals The Most Important Change To America Chavez In Doctor Strange 2

At a press event for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," for which Looper was present, Xochitl Gomez happily discussed her character, America Chavez. It turns out, the America we see in the film is just 14-years-old, while the America from the comics is 18-years-old (per CNN). "I wanted to make sure that America still had that youthfulness and still had that fake-it-til-you-make-it resilience," Gomez said during the presser. "She is 14, which is younger than she was in any of the comics. That really helps in writing a new introduction which I think [writer] Michael Waldron did beautifully."

The mid to late teens are major transformative years, so it's helpful to have a younger America in the MCU so we can see her change throughout her tenure on screen. Gomez spoke with Marvel just a few days before the press event and dove a little further into why that 14-year-old age mark is so important. "You can definitely see the beginning stages of what future America might become," she told the outlet. "I took stuff that was in the comics and kind of lightened it up since she's less experienced. She's younger than any of her known appearances in the comics, and I think you can see that. It was a fun challenge exploring what a younger and less experienced America might be, but also hinting towards the serious leader she would soon become. I wanted to keep that kid energy and a little bit of that fake-it-till-you-make-it confidence."

We have another young talented MCU hero on our hands, hopefully suggesting a "Young Avengers" storyline in the near future.