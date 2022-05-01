The MCU Veteran Xochitl Gomez Looked Up To The Most In Doctor Strange 2

The wondrous possibilities of the multiverse are almost here with the impending release of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to featuring a bevy of different versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's titular character, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to introduce MCU audiences to America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) for the very first time.

Created by writer Joe Casey, Marvel's first Latina LGBTQ character made her comic book debut in the first issue of 2011's "Vengeance" (via Marvel). In the years since, the multiverse-jumping character has proven exceedingly popular among readers, appearing in everything from her own self-titled series, "America," to "West Coast Avengers" (via Marvel). Interestingly, Casey's name has been in the news lately because of his decision to turn down what he calls a "pittance" of an offer from Marvel Studios (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Despite the dust-up behind the scenes, many Marvel fans are undoubtedly excited to witness the character's first live-action appearance. Chavez has featured prominently in much of the marketing for the upcoming film, most recently appearing in a short clip portraying a fight with Gargantos (via Marvel Studios). Interestingly, the actress behind the role explained that she spent quite a bit of time on set looking up to one of the film's stars.