Comic Writer Joe Casey Talks America Chavez's Upcoming Live Action Debut In Doctor Strange - Exclusive Interview

First, how do you feel about the casting of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"? Why was she right for the role?

When it comes to casting actors, Marvel Studios has a pretty good track record over the past fifteen years. They've earned our trust. In addition to that, she seems really excited to have the role and to be part of the MCU. Fingers crossed that she hits a home run when the movie comes out. Count me as being firmly in her corner.

America was originally supposed to debut in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" but didn't — what happened there? And why might "Doctor Strange" be a better fit for her?

I really have no idea what happened with the Spider-Man movie, but given the nature of her powers and the fact that the title of the Doctor Strange sequel actually includes the word "Multiverse," her being in this movie seems like a no-brainer to me.

Compared to some other comic characters that have appeared in the MCU and other film franchises, America is relatively new. Did the portrayal of other superheroes in movies and TV influence your design in any way?

Not in the slightest. My idea for this character came to me back in 2010, when we were fairly deep into what they ultimately branded as "Phase One" of the MCU. At that point, it never even occurred to me that she might actually end up in one of these movies. It was probably against my better judgment to try and create a new character for Marvel Publishing — considering their track record on dealing fairly with creators — but I obviously did, and this one definitely took on a life of her own.

Can you tell me where your idea for America originated from or who/what influenced her?

I wanted to create a character that connected with an audience the same way that certain characters connected with me when I was young. Way back in 2010, I wasn't exactly sure if that audience existed for a Latina superhero, but the times have thankfully caught up with her.