The Newest Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot Showcases The Most Revealing Cameos Yet

The latest TV spot for "Doctor Strange 2" only clocks in at 15 seconds, but it manages to give viewers some of their best looks yet at the copious number of cameos that are bound to populate the film. One of the biggest reveals is that Captain Carter, most likely played by Hayley Atwell, is, in fact, appearing in the picture. You can see this at one point in the ad where Wanda fights a mysterious figure, and her signature shield from the "What If...?" series on Disney+ comes into view. She also sports a jetpack, which is pretty nifty.

Wanda also goes toe-to-toe with someone who's either the superhero Spectrum or potentially a variant of Captain Marvel. But what we do know about this individual is that it's definitely not Superior Iron Man as played by Tom Cruise, like so many suspected.

Last but not least, as if there were any doubts left, we get an intriguing look at who's clearly Professor X, as played by Patrick Stewart. His voice is more recognizable than ever when he says, "We will see what kind of Doctor Strange you are." And we see him sporting a familiar yellow chair, which seems to have drawn influence from the 1990s "X-Men" animated series.

To be fair, all of these cameos were pretty much confirmed previously. Professor X and the Spectrum/Captain Marvel person were seen in previous trailers. And Captain Carter's shield could be found on one of the Doctor Strange posters. This latest ad spot more or less functions as further confirmation, and it suggests that if Marvel's willing to reveal these characters now, what surprises are in store for us when the movie actually comes out?