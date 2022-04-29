The Newest Doctor Strange 2 TV Spot Showcases The Most Revealing Cameos Yet
There's only a week left until the Marvel multiverse breaks wide open with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Hype for the upcoming project has reached a fever pitch, with bountiful fan theories emerging about what will transpire in the epic picture. Given the fact an infinite number of realities are at director Sam Raimi's disposal, anything's possible. Fans have speculated that everyone from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to an old Fantastic Four cast could pop up. There have even been rumors that some new faces could enter the mix, such as John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.
It remains to be seen which rumors will happen and which ones will remain a fantasy, but the one thing all fans can agree on is that no one wants spoilers until the film's actually out. That's what makes it a tad strange (no pun intended) that Marvel has seemingly taken it upon itself to better showcase some of the cameos with a week left in the pre-release promotional cycle.
The following contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Cameos upon cameos upon cameos
The latest TV spot for "Doctor Strange 2" only clocks in at 15 seconds, but it manages to give viewers some of their best looks yet at the copious number of cameos that are bound to populate the film. One of the biggest reveals is that Captain Carter, most likely played by Hayley Atwell, is, in fact, appearing in the picture. You can see this at one point in the ad where Wanda fights a mysterious figure, and her signature shield from the "What If...?" series on Disney+ comes into view. She also sports a jetpack, which is pretty nifty.
Wanda also goes toe-to-toe with someone who's either the superhero Spectrum or potentially a variant of Captain Marvel. But what we do know about this individual is that it's definitely not Superior Iron Man as played by Tom Cruise, like so many suspected.
Last but not least, as if there were any doubts left, we get an intriguing look at who's clearly Professor X, as played by Patrick Stewart. His voice is more recognizable than ever when he says, "We will see what kind of Doctor Strange you are." And we see him sporting a familiar yellow chair, which seems to have drawn influence from the 1990s "X-Men" animated series.
To be fair, all of these cameos were pretty much confirmed previously. Professor X and the Spectrum/Captain Marvel person were seen in previous trailers. And Captain Carter's shield could be found on one of the Doctor Strange posters. This latest ad spot more or less functions as further confirmation, and it suggests that if Marvel's willing to reveal these characters now, what surprises are in store for us when the movie actually comes out?