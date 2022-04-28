John Wick 4 Trailer Is A Major Showstopper At CinemaCon
With its brutal fight scenes, an intriguing underworld of assassins, and a hitman with a relatable love for dogs, "John Wick" gave the action-thriller genre a refreshing adrenaline shot. It also launched a successful "John Wick" franchise that will soon include a TV spinoff series. The first movie centers on hitman John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, who is forced to return to his old killer career after losing his beloved pet to some bad guys. The story starts as a straightforward but highly entertaining tale of personal vengeance. But as the series progresses with its sequels, "John Wick: Chapter 2" and "John Wick 3: Parabellum," let's just say things get much more complicated for our protagonist.
Wick is in too deep to really turn back and retire again from his assassin ways, but that's good news for us, as that means another film outing in the series. Fans have eagerly awaited the return of the legendary hitman and the countless bodies that will likely fall in his path. And based on reactions from the "John Wick 4" trailer shown at CinemaCon (via Deadline), the upcoming sequel definitely won't pull any punches.
John Wick 4 looks to increase the action from the previous films
Based on early reports, the "John Wick 4" trailer for CinemaCon gives the impression that the sequel aims to reach news levels of bloody action. Per Variety, the trailer features Wick training on a wooden post to the point of bloody fists and the assassin later using some nunchucks against some foes in an art gallery. The outlet also reported that the trailer features a montage of Wick killing his enemies, while Winston's (Ian McShane) voice is heard wishing that Wick strays from his current path to find peace. Via The Ankler reporter Jeff Sneider's tweet, the footage also features archers, ax-wielding enemies, and a perturbed dog.
Reactions to the footage have been immensely positive so far. "The John Wick Chapter 4 trailer was the highlight of the Lionsgate panel as expected," We Live Entertainment founder Scott Menzel tweeted. "The film looks like it will continue to up the ante in terms of action and body count." Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub also shared a positive take on the trailer, tweeting, "The first footage from #johnwick4 looks awesome. Keanu says, 'I'm going to kill them all,' and then it's like non-stop Keanu killing people. Loved the cinematography and color scheme. Thumbs all the way up." Hopefully, a public trailer is on the horizon soon.
"John Wick 4" is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2023.