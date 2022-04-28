John Wick 4 Trailer Is A Major Showstopper At CinemaCon

Based on early reports, the "John Wick 4" trailer for CinemaCon gives the impression that the sequel aims to reach news levels of bloody action. Per Variety, the trailer features Wick training on a wooden post to the point of bloody fists and the assassin later using some nunchucks against some foes in an art gallery. The outlet also reported that the trailer features a montage of Wick killing his enemies, while Winston's (Ian McShane) voice is heard wishing that Wick strays from his current path to find peace. Via The Ankler reporter Jeff Sneider's tweet, the footage also features archers, ax-wielding enemies, and a perturbed dog.

Reactions to the footage have been immensely positive so far. "The John Wick Chapter 4 trailer was the highlight of the Lionsgate panel as expected," We Live Entertainment founder Scott Menzel tweeted. "The film looks like it will continue to up the ante in terms of action and body count." Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub also shared a positive take on the trailer, tweeting, "The first footage from #johnwick4 looks awesome. Keanu says, 'I'm going to kill them all,' and then it's like non-stop Keanu killing people. Loved the cinematography and color scheme. Thumbs all the way up." Hopefully, a public trailer is on the horizon soon.

"John Wick 4" is scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2023.