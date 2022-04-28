Paul Bettany Had A Visceral Response To WandaVision's Live Studio Audience

We all remember those sitcoms from our childhood that began with the notice "filmed in front of a live studio audience." Each episode would see the characters getting reactions in the form of applause, laughter, or a collective "awwww." It added a layer of depth to the series, and since many "WandaVision" episodes took the form of these old shows, that same live studio audience was occasionally present. However, Paul Bettany wasn't immediately comfortable.

In a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to promote his newest project, "A Very British Scandal," he said, "I was really resistant. I really didn't want to do it, and I said, 'I think this is a really bad idea.' And they said, 'Well, we think it's the only way we can get the energy that they had where they're projecting past the cameras to an audience.' And I said, 'Okay, okay.' And I was so nervous, and then I got onstage, and I got my first laugh, and I'm so shallow that I was like, 'I've wasted my entire life! I should be doing sitcoms. What have I done?'"

Earlier in the same interview, Bettany talks about how he never wanted to act. Fans are lucky he overcame both of those hesitations and delivered one of the best characters in the MCU. We can't imagine any other actor portraying J.A.R.V.I.S or Vision, and now we're feeling the grief and loss of Vision all over again. Time for a rewatch.