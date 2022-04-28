The Best Chicago Fire Episode Of Season 6 According To IMDb

Out of every episode from Season 6 of "Chicago Fire," the clear favorite among viewers is Episode 15, titled "The Chance to Forgive." According to IMDb, the episode stands at an average user score of 8.9 stars out 10, making it the highest-rated episode of its respective season.

One of the main factors behind the popularity of this particular episode should be apparent to fans who are familiar with the interconnected nature of the "One Chicago" franchise. "The Chance to Forgive" served as yet another beloved crossover episode between several shows, with characters from both "Chicago Med" — that would be Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi and Marlyne Barrett's Maggie Campbell — as well as "Chicago P.D." (in Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson) making appearances. However, the mood of the episode was far from jovial, as members of each the separate teams only crossed paths due to Otis (Yuri Sardarov) getting shot in the neck during a house fire call. Thanks to the "Chicago Med" team, Otis recovered from his injury and survived, but it was nonetheless a very distressing (but highly memorable) episode of TV for fans of the character.

"The Chance to Forgive" serves as a testament to just how entertaining the "One Chicago" shows can get when they're crossing over with one another, but it also didn't skimp at all on the high emotional stakes and compelling character drama that "Chicago Fire" is best known for. All told, it was "Chicago Fire" firing on all cylinders.