The Best Chicago Fire Episode Of Season 6 According To IMDb
Fresh off the heels of 2022's annual "One Chicago Day" celebration, fans of the multi-series NBC franchise consisting of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" have had plenty of time recently to reflect on these shows and their favorite moments from each of them. As the series that so effectively kicked off this shared TV universe back in 2012, "Chicago Fire" currently has the lengthiest history of any "One Chicago" show, and its ever-growing legacy is dotted with outstanding episodes and arcs that fans loved.
While the Season 5 finale episode "My Miracle" is generally considered by many viewers to be the best overall episode of "Chicago Fire" thus far, each and every season of the show has had its own standout chapters in the eyes of fans. The show's sixth season, which aired between the years of 2017 and 2018, is no different, and that particular season even houses one particular episode that served up all of the best elements of "Chicago Fire" in one very entertaining and unforgettable package.
The Chance to Forgive is a fan-favorite episode from Season 6
Out of every episode from Season 6 of "Chicago Fire," the clear favorite among viewers is Episode 15, titled "The Chance to Forgive." According to IMDb, the episode stands at an average user score of 8.9 stars out 10, making it the highest-rated episode of its respective season.
One of the main factors behind the popularity of this particular episode should be apparent to fans who are familiar with the interconnected nature of the "One Chicago" franchise. "The Chance to Forgive" served as yet another beloved crossover episode between several shows, with characters from both "Chicago Med" — that would be Brian Tee's Dr. Ethan Choi and Marlyne Barrett's Maggie Campbell — as well as "Chicago P.D." (in Jon Seda's Antonio Dawson) making appearances. However, the mood of the episode was far from jovial, as members of each the separate teams only crossed paths due to Otis (Yuri Sardarov) getting shot in the neck during a house fire call. Thanks to the "Chicago Med" team, Otis recovered from his injury and survived, but it was nonetheless a very distressing (but highly memorable) episode of TV for fans of the character.
"The Chance to Forgive" serves as a testament to just how entertaining the "One Chicago" shows can get when they're crossing over with one another, but it also didn't skimp at all on the high emotional stakes and compelling character drama that "Chicago Fire" is best known for. All told, it was "Chicago Fire" firing on all cylinders.