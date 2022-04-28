Gorgeous First-Look Images From Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Feel Both Retro And Fresh

With "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" set to be released on May 5, we're finally getting glimpses of how the prequel series will look once it debuts. The series follows the crew of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as they explore the universe in the years preceding "Star Trek: The Original Series." Set after the events of the first two seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery," this new series will contain many of the same characters as previous shows. "TOS" veterans like Pike, Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) are back in business. However, the show will also feature a new character in La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), a descendant of the almighty and iconic "Star Trek" villain Khan Noonien-Singh.

Now, we're finally able to see how all these characters (and many others) will look in "Strange New Worlds." Paramount+ just released some official images (via Collider), showing off each character in their snazzy Federation uniforms. While said uniforms have changed frequently across the "Star Trek" franchise, the ones seen in "Strange New Worlds" feel both retro and fresh.