The Yellowstone Line That Almost Made Luke Grimes Burst Into Tears

"Yellowstone" has come a long way since the series debuted in 2018. Throughout four seasons, the show's audience has grown substantially, breaking viewership records in the process. The success of the Paramount Network's family drama also led to the creation of a spin-off in the form of "1883," and there are plans to expand the franchise even further in the near future.

Set against the scenic backdrop of rural Montana, "Yellowstone" is a neo-western soap opera that centers around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family. The show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a family whose ranch sits between a Native American reservation and a National Park, ultimately bringing them into contact with people who want to acquire the land. The series tackles some complex topics, such as substance abuse and the challenges faced by Native Americans, especially regarding land. However, at the heart of it all is a family story.

Of course, the Duttons are no regular family and some of their relationships are complicated. Understandably, this has led to some emotional moments between the family members, and some of them have had a profound effect on the actors who play the characters, including the one and only Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series.