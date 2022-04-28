The Yellowstone Line That Almost Made Luke Grimes Burst Into Tears
"Yellowstone" has come a long way since the series debuted in 2018. Throughout four seasons, the show's audience has grown substantially, breaking viewership records in the process. The success of the Paramount Network's family drama also led to the creation of a spin-off in the form of "1883," and there are plans to expand the franchise even further in the near future.
Set against the scenic backdrop of rural Montana, "Yellowstone" is a neo-western soap opera that centers around the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family. The show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a family whose ranch sits between a Native American reservation and a National Park, ultimately bringing them into contact with people who want to acquire the land. The series tackles some complex topics, such as substance abuse and the challenges faced by Native Americans, especially regarding land. However, at the heart of it all is a family story.
Of course, the Duttons are no regular family and some of their relationships are complicated. Understandably, this has led to some emotional moments between the family members, and some of them have had a profound effect on the actors who play the characters, including the one and only Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series.
Luke Grimes is a fan of Yellowstone's brotherly love themes
Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has had a complicated relationship with other members of his family throughout "Yellowstone." Furthermore, things become even more complex in Season 3 when it's revealed that Jamie was adopted, making him feel like an outsider. However, that doesn't stop Kayce from accepting him as a true sibling, proving that there is more to family than blood bonds.
The relationship between Kayce and Jamie is one of Luke Grimes' favorite aspects of the show, and there was one moment in particular that made him emotional. "I was just talking about this in my last interview about that line where he says, "As long as we're alive I'm gonna call you brother,'" Grimes told Awards Daily. "I remember even saying that line, it almost pulled a tear out of me just saying it out loud. It's just something about the family bond between brothers even though they find out that their situation is a little different, that love is still there."
Grimes went on to say that Kayce is full of love, even though circumstances have forced him to do dark things from time to time. And while the character might have some issues with his loved ones, he'll always be there to support them.