Critics Can't Stop Comparing David Harbour's New Christmas-Themed Thriller To This Classic Bruce Willis Pic

David Harbour has enjoyed quite an impressive run in Hollywood as of late, attaching himself to winning project after winning project and landing some career-defining roles in the process. He played Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov as a part of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," scored a minor voice role in the anthology series "Star Wars: Visions," and he'll make his Netflix return as Jim Hopper on the long-awaited "Stranger Things" Season 4, but that's not all. He's also about to get audiences pumped for the holiday season as the lead in director Tommy Wirkola's "Violent Night."

With a title that's an obvious riff on the famous Christmas carol "Silent Night," "Violent Night" is far from a warm, comforting holiday flick. In fact, it's a hard-hitting, action-packed thrill ride that Harbour is more than excited to unveil to the world. At CinemaCon 2022, he revealed that he plays a version of Santa Claus that's more than happy to bring the pain with a hammer, especially when a group of mercenaries takes it upon themselves to wreak unnecessary havoc on Christmas Eve. Suffice to say, it has all the potential to go down in history as a holiday classic.

CinemaCon 2022 also hosted the first look at "Violent Night," prompting a few of those that saw it to compare the upcoming feature to an iconic Bruce Willis-led classic.