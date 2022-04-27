Critical Reactions To Jordan Peele's Nope CinemaCon Trailer Are Beyond Intriguing
After conquering the comedy world with the sketch show "Key & Peele" in 2017, Jordan Peele set his sights on horror movies with the film "Get Out," his feature-length directorial debut. "Get Out" immediately set Peele on the path to becoming recognized as a leading filmmaker within the horror genre. The socially conscious thriller even earned the director-writer a history-making Oscar for best original screenplay. In 2019, Peele followed up "Get Out" with the equally successful and terrifying "Us," starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.
With two notable films under his belt, it's no wonder that fans were excited when Peele unveiled his next project, "Nope," in 2021. The first trailer for "Nope," which stars KeKe Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, dropped in mid-February. Despite a charming introduction to Palmer and Kaluuya's characters and a thoroughly unnerving montage teasing what appeared to be an alien invasion in a small California town, the "Nope" trailer didn't give away much.
And now, even with a poster and trailer available, details about the plot of "Nope" have still been kept under wraps. As some fans likely hoped, Peele appeared during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The director was on hand to share more details about "Nope" and show off a new trailer. Following the unveiling of the new footage, critics shared some very intriguing reactions that probably raise more questions than answers.
The latest Nope trailer apparently gives more clues about the plot
While the first "Nope" trailer left many of us scratching our heads and pondering the potential story, the footage shown at CinemaCon gives some much-needed insight. However, most critics who got the chance to see the trailer will probably keep their mouths shut at the behest of Peele. Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis tweeted, "Something is above the clouds ... We just saw a GREAT new trailer for #Nope with tons of new footage that expanded the story & revealed more of ... the something above the clouds. Peele asked us not to say anymore, and so I won't spoil anything else. Films looks [sic] super cool [though]."
A tweet from Gizmodo and i09 Senior Reporter Germain Lussier echoed Davis in giving the trailer a lot of praise, but he also remained secretive on the story details. However, not everyone who saw the trailer felt more informed about the plot. "#Nope's full-length trailer is ominous and confusing and creepy, the way Jordan Peele intended," Variety Film and Media Reporter Rebecca Rubin tweeted. "I have zero clue what the movie is about, but Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun are absolute stars."
Despite limited info on the plot, other interesting tidbits about "Nope" did manage to come out. A tweet from Collider Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub revealed that the movie was filmed in IMAX, and the public can expect to see the latest trailer in a few weeks. And as far as tone, journalist Jeffery Harris shared, "Film looks like [it] has a bit more of a comedic edge mixed with horror."
Hopefully, we'll learn more about the movie in the coming weeks with a public trailer. In the meantime, we can expect to see "Nope" in theaters on July 22.