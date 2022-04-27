Critical Reactions To Jordan Peele's Nope CinemaCon Trailer Are Beyond Intriguing

After conquering the comedy world with the sketch show "Key & Peele" in 2017, Jordan Peele set his sights on horror movies with the film "Get Out," his feature-length directorial debut. "Get Out" immediately set Peele on the path to becoming recognized as a leading filmmaker within the horror genre. The socially conscious thriller even earned the director-writer a history-making Oscar for best original screenplay. In 2019, Peele followed up "Get Out" with the equally successful and terrifying "Us," starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.

With two notable films under his belt, it's no wonder that fans were excited when Peele unveiled his next project, "Nope," in 2021. The first trailer for "Nope," which stars KeKe Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, dropped in mid-February. Despite a charming introduction to Palmer and Kaluuya's characters and a thoroughly unnerving montage teasing what appeared to be an alien invasion in a small California town, the "Nope" trailer didn't give away much.

And now, even with a poster and trailer available, details about the plot of "Nope" have still been kept under wraps. As some fans likely hoped, Peele appeared during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The director was on hand to share more details about "Nope" and show off a new trailer. Following the unveiling of the new footage, critics shared some very intriguing reactions that probably raise more questions than answers.