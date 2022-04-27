Jamie Reagan's Worst Moment In Blue Bloods Season 8

It isn't easy being the youngest brother. Everyone in your family feels like they know better than you, no matter how old you get. Sure, it's because they love you (most of the time), but that doesn't make it any easier. For Jamie Regan (Will Estes), that feeling is amplified by the fact that those older family members include New York's top detective, fastest-rising assistant district attorney, and two — count them, two — police commissioners.

Season 8 of "Blue Bloods" involves a lot of movement for the entire Reagan family, but Jamie sees a large share. From saving a girl from overdosing on heroin — only to watch her die in front of him later – to taking down a parole officer for exploiting his parolees for his own gain, Jamie grows as a cop. He also makes some difficult decisions as he faces pressure from his father to take the sergeant's test, and comes face to face with his feelings for Eddie (Vanessa Ray) yet again. Luckily for us, he rectifies that last part by proposing already, and the season ends with him announcing their engagement.

It isn't all sunshine for the young patrol officer, though. He faces multiple investigations from Internal Affairs, one of which went to a trial where he defends himself (thank goodness for that unused law degree). But one moment stands out as the lowest moment of the season.