The Best NCIS Season 4 Episode According To IMDb

"NCIS," the procedural series that centers on a group of special agents in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they solve heinous crimes, has been running for a long time. Across its 19-and-counting seasons, the show has taken its central cast of characters on a non-stop rollercoaster ride of mystery, drama, and action. Along the path of this journey, there have been some truly standout episodes, moments, and cases that fans have loved, along with a fair few swings-and-misses ... and, to be fair, some outright stinkers.

However, if one returns to the show's relatively early days of Season 4, there is one particular episode that's more than worth a look back on, as fans have since ranked it as the very best out of its respective season. It doesn't take much more than a look at the episode's synopsis to start to form an idea of why it's held in such high regard, as it manages to craft one of the most creative plots from throughout the entire series. Premise aside, though, there's another factor that makes this episode stand out so greatly from its peers, and a lot of it has to do with a fan favorite character, Special Agent Ziva David (Cote De Pablo).