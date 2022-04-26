Fans Of Love, Victor Just Got Exciting Disney+ News

"Love, Victor" started life as a spinoff of the popular big-screen romantic drama "Love, Simon." The show is about Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), who has recently transferred to Creekwood High School. Victor is, like many teenagers, in a state of flux — trying to figure out his sexuality and his social position as he adjusts to a new town. Along for the ride are Mia Brooks (Rachel Hilson), Victor's former girlfriend; Felix Westen (Anthony Turpel), his geeky next-door neighbor; and Benji Campbell (George Sear), a confident fellow student who eventually becomes Victor's boyfriend. The teens grow and change and learn what they want out of life as time goes on. Simon Spier (Nick Robinson in the "Love, Simon" film) is still a minor part of the narrative, providing advice to Victor long-distance via letters and phone calls after Victor reaches out for advice.

The first two seasons of "Love Victor" streamed exclusively on Hulu even though the show was developed for airing on Disney+. There were, per an article published in Forbes Magazine in 2020, concerns about the series' content that caused Disney to shift the program to the more all-ages-friendly Hulu platform. But for its 3rd and final season, it seems that there will be a change of plans for the show's accessibility.