Raising Dion Fans Just Got The Worst News

Netflix is going through a bit of a slashing spree at the moment.

Amid reports that subscriber numbers are down, Netflix has canceled numerous projects. This includes "Archive 81" and "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," which were both canceled after a single season. However, at least those TV series managed to get some episodes made. Netflix made heavy cuts to its animation sector, with the biggest casualty of the cuts being the long-gestating "Bone" TV series. The comic book creator, Jeff Smith, even took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the various attempts to get "Bone" made.

While shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Witcher" are probably safe for the time being, fans of Netflix series have quite a lot to be concerned about right now. And it looks like another show has bitten the dust in the wake of this mass exodus. Per Variety, fans of "Raising Dion" have good reason to feel sad today as it's just been announced the superhero drama series was getting the ax after only two seasons.