Blue Bloods Fans Just Got The Season 13 News They've Been Waiting For
"Blue Bloods" first aired on CBS all the way back in 2010, and the network's audiences have been in love with the Reagan family ever since. The show's ensemble cast of Reagan family members — and their colleagues — across the New York City Police Department and various law enforcement agencies is fronted by NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Frank's son detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Walhberg), assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), Frank's father, former NYPD commissioner Henry Reagan (Lou Cariou), and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), a NYPD sergeant.
The series, created by former "The Sopranos" producers and writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, focuses heavily on social and ethical dilemmas that police officers and departments go through, especially as Frank manages the entirety of New York City's police force. And while "Blue Bloods" has maintained its popularity for its entire run, it has received criticism in recent years for its portrayal of police work, particularly Danny's aggressive behavior, as well as some episodes that lightly rib the Catholic church through the Irish-Catholic family's eyes.
According to Deadline, the series almost ended after Season 11. However, the work of law enforcement never ends, and the same has proven true for "Blue Bloods."
CBS is reportedly renewing Blue Bloods for Season 13
Variety reports that CBS has greenlit Season 13 for "Blue Bloods," joining a number of other series renewals at the network and giving sweet relief to fans of the series still eager for more once Season 12 wraps up with its final two episodes, including the season finale episode "Silver Linings" set to air Friday, May 6 (via The Futon Critic).
In a statement obtained by Variety, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl noted the popularity of "Blue Bloods" and the Reagans. According to the network, "Blue Bloods" has averaged over 9 million viewers through the first 18 episodes of Season 13, continuing the series' steadily high level of audience interest since it first aired in 2010. "The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform," Kahl said in a statement (via Variety). "We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season."
Season 12 of "Blue Bloods" features Frank's decision to remain police commissioner or chase a job working with the NFL, Jimmy Buffett playing a con-artist Jimmy Buffett lookalike, and Frank contending with a group of parents seeking to cut funding to the police department's school safety resources after an ugly public incident. As a result of the season's continued success, there will be at least one more season of Sunday family dinners and difficult police work to come.