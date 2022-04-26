Blue Bloods Fans Just Got The Season 13 News They've Been Waiting For

"Blue Bloods" first aired on CBS all the way back in 2010, and the network's audiences have been in love with the Reagan family ever since. The show's ensemble cast of Reagan family members — and their colleagues — across the New York City Police Department and various law enforcement agencies is fronted by NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Frank's son detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Walhberg), assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), Frank's father, former NYPD commissioner Henry Reagan (Lou Cariou), and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), a NYPD sergeant.

The series, created by former "The Sopranos" producers and writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, focuses heavily on social and ethical dilemmas that police officers and departments go through, especially as Frank manages the entirety of New York City's police force. And while "Blue Bloods" has maintained its popularity for its entire run, it has received criticism in recent years for its portrayal of police work, particularly Danny's aggressive behavior, as well as some episodes that lightly rib the Catholic church through the Irish-Catholic family's eyes.

According to Deadline, the series almost ended after Season 11. However, the work of law enforcement never ends, and the same has proven true for "Blue Bloods."