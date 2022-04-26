Listen To Matt Reeves Break Down The Batman's Deleted Joker Scene

Since it premiered on March 4, director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has become one of the biggest movies of 2022, grossing more than $758 million in just under two months (via The Numbers). The first standalone live-action Batman film since 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," this one stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. It takes places just two years into his time wearing the black cowl and sees him taking on some of his toughest adversaries yet, the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Those aren't the only two villains Reeves used in the movie. One of the most buzzy scenes in the film didn't even make the final cut. Early in the film, after the Riddler has been sending Batman taunting messages, Batman goes to Arkham Asylum to speak with another serial killer, one that he caught earlier in his first year on the job. In the script, the murderer is referred to as "The Unseen Prisoner," but it's definitely the Joker (Barry Keoghan)–or, technically, the man who would become the Joker.

For a scene that didn't end up in the movie, the Batman-Joker conversation has already gotten plenty of attention online. On April 26, 2022, Warner Bros. even posted a version of the scene with commentary from director Matt Reeves. In it, Reeves reveals what the scene is about and why it didn't make the final cut.