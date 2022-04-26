Saudi Arabia Banned Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Over 12 Seconds Of Film

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is fast approaching, and from what we've seen thus far it may just be one of the most important movies in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The introduction of the multiverse has been a major focus of the MCU's Phase 4 thus far, featuring prominently in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as well as the Disney+ series "Loki" and "WandaVision." It seems like Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) latest misadventure will pick up where those projects leave off and explore all of the maddening possibilities that the multiverse has to offer.

It also seems like the film will be setting up Strange for a major role in the future of the MCU as a whole. Kevin Feige himself referred to Strange as the "anchor" of the MCU in a speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (via Variety), and one has to assume that this title means there will be big things ahead for the Sorcerer Supreme in the upcoming film and beyond.

All told, it seems like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will herald the next big step forward for the MCU. Unfortunately, there are still some places where fans might miss out on this next step, including Saudi Arabia, which recently banned the movie due to an incredibly minor piece of dialogue.