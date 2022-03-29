Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Live Up To Its Title
It's fair to say that, thus far, the multiverse has been a pretty important part of the MCU's Phase Four.
The concept of parallel realities and infinite possibilities has served as a major focus of MCU miniseries like "Loki," and "What If...?," where we've watched alternate versions of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains jumping across universes and interacting. The multiverse also played a major role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wherein three different versions of Spider-Man — played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, respectively — joined forces to fight a coalition of villains from across multiple universes.
Phase Four's obsession with the Marvel multiverse doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon, either, as the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to focus heavily on the same concept, with the titular character traversing realities following the events of "No Way Home." Considering the fact that Kevin Feige recently remarked that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to become the new "anchor" of the entire Marvel Universe, it's clear that the upcoming film will have major implications for the MCU moving forward.
Cumberbatch himself recently praised the film during an interview with the magazine Total Film, and he took the time to reassure fans that the film will definitely live up to its name.
Cumberbatch says that watching the film is absolutely mind-boggling
During his interview with Total Film, Cumberbatch asserted that the film completely deserves its title, and reiterated how excited he was for everyone to see it.
"It's going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride," Cumberbatch explained. "The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange."
Considering some of the mind-boggling events that took place in the first "Doctor Strange" film — including a scene where Strange forces himself into a time loop while facing down an eldritch god of darkness from another world — we can hardly imagine what the Sorcerer Supreme's latest adventure has in store. Indeed, even the trailer for the film is utterly chaotic and maddening. One moment Strange is watching New York City dissipate into nothingness (a moment that looks surprisingly similar to the events following Thanos' snap), and then the next, he (or a version of him) is growing a multitude of demonic arms from his sides.
From everything we've seen thus far, it seems like Cumberbatch is not exaggerating about the film's inherent sense of madness -– and we're hopeful the experience it provides will be just as thrilling as he promises.