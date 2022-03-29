Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Live Up To Its Title

It's fair to say that, thus far, the multiverse has been a pretty important part of the MCU's Phase Four.

The concept of parallel realities and infinite possibilities has served as a major focus of MCU miniseries like "Loki," and "What If...?," where we've watched alternate versions of Marvel's most iconic heroes and villains jumping across universes and interacting. The multiverse also played a major role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wherein three different versions of Spider-Man — played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, respectively — joined forces to fight a coalition of villains from across multiple universes.

Phase Four's obsession with the Marvel multiverse doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon, either, as the upcoming film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is set to focus heavily on the same concept, with the titular character traversing realities following the events of "No Way Home." Considering the fact that Kevin Feige recently remarked that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to become the new "anchor" of the entire Marvel Universe, it's clear that the upcoming film will have major implications for the MCU moving forward.

Cumberbatch himself recently praised the film during an interview with the magazine Total Film, and he took the time to reassure fans that the film will definitely live up to its name.