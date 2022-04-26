Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Just Dethroned Princess Mononoke In A Major Way

The world of anime films can be a volatile one, and sometimes, even the classics aren't safe from the plucky newcomers that fight for a slice of the popularity pie. In 2021, the tongue-twistingly named "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" — or "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" for short — reached the prestigious No. 1 spot at the U.S. weekend box office. Before this, it had already dethroned the beloved "Spirited Away" as the biggest earner in Japanese box office history.

Now, it appears that another anime film based on a comparatively new franchise has been smashing records over in Japan, perhaps even signaling a similar success. Because Hayao Miyazaki is, apparently, the man to beat in anime circles, it just so happens that this new movie, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," has also been making waves at his expense. In fact, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" just dethroned "Princess Mononoke" in a major way.