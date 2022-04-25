Is Charlie Really Dying On Fear The Walking Dead?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss said they wanted to strike at the notion of a life Charlie could have experienced if she were a teenager before the apocalypse started. Chambliss said that Alexa Nisenson, the 15-year-old actor who plays Charlie, showed interest in being part of a romantic storyline, resulting in "Mourning Cloak."

The duo said that Charlie and Ali's experience in the episode was what they imagined a first date-type scenario could look like, given the intensity of their situation — but they stopped short of saying that Charlie is going to die. "I'll just say that Charlie is very sick," Goldberg told EW. "We mentioned earlier wanting there to feel like there's a cost to this world and this punishing nuclear landscape, and Charlie is definitely suffering because of it."

Goldberg pointed out that Charlie's character arc has been motivated by her desire for normalcy, and getting sick with radiation poisoning is a direct consequence of trying to fulfill that desire. There is no confirmation from either showrunner that the character will live or die; Goldberg only suggests that Charlie's situation is very serious and that the character will have a difficult path through the season's remaining six episodes. If Charlie does die, it will mark the end of quite the run for Nisenson, who has starred in 60 "Fear the Walking Dead" episodes since Season 4 in 2018 as her first main series role.