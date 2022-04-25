The NCIS Character You Likely Forgot Was Played By MCU Villain Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll is one of those actors that can play good, bad, and everything in between. Stoll hunts vampires and deals with a messy family life in "The Strain," he navigates a brutal political world in "House of Cards," narrates a hockey dynasty in the "Quest for the Stanley Cup," and plays a cunning financial game in "Billions." And of course, one of the most recognizable characters in Stoll's acting stable is that of Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket in 2015's MCU heist movie, "Ant-Man."

Acting as the former protégé of former Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Cross becomes obsessed with Pym-based technologies, specifically his amazing shrinking technology. Cross wishes to weaponize and unlock the secrets of shrinking, but Pym warns of potential side-effects — like psychosis — due to the mechanism of the technology, and exposure to strange states of matter. This does little to dissuade Cross from his actions, which eventually culminates in a miniature high-stakes battle between Cross and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), the now-current Ant-Man.

However, before battling worm-infested vampires or donning the militarized Yellowjacket suit, Stoll had a role on the popular series "NCIS."