Stephen Root On His 'Very Strange' Time Filming Barry Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

Saying exactly where Fuches is this season is a spoiler, but I can say that he's increasingly distant from Barry and the other characters this year. What was filming your scenes this year like?

Very strange, because you are on a show with these people that you've worked with for two years and then you get to the next season and you don't work with any of them. You're working with completely different actors. Even though that was strange, because the writing is so good, it was easy to step into the same type of character, it was not hard at all. Especially, with Bill and Alec directing, I was at least seeing them all the time.

That leads into my next question: What things do you do to step into this character? He's one of the darkest characters in this already dark show, but there does seem to be, especially this year, some longing for connection in his own way.

He does. He's very jealous of the father-son relationship that Barry has with Cousineau, and he wants it to be like that with him and Barry again, but that's not going to happen. First of all, Barry is getting more and more down the PTSD line. He is imagining things in his head, he's going down a rabbit hole. There's no way that they can go back to what they had, but his jealousy, a lot of it stems from being jealous of being replaced as a father figure by Cousineau.

One of the big questions in "Barry" is can people change their nature? Fuches falls on the extreme end of believing they can't. Where do your own personal beliefs fall on this subject?

I think, definitely, Fuches can't. As Stephen Root, I think everybody deserves a second chance, but not necessarily a third. You can change with knowledge and the more knowledge you have, the easier it will be to change.